Campaign against litter announced

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has launched Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter, a campaign aimed at raising awareness about Virginia’s litter problem. All Virginians are encouraged to commit to the No Love for Litter pledge to each do our part to keep the commonwealth litter free.

“This campaign is yet another important step in Virginia’s transportation sector to promote environmental stewardship,” said Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine. “Through Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter, we are emphasizing the responsibility each of us has to respect and protect the public spaces we share.”

Virginia Litter Facts

Nearly 3.5 million taxpayer dollars are spent each year to clean up litter on Virginia’s roadways

More than half of roadway litter comes from motorists and another 25% is from pedestrians

Significant roadway litter comes from vehicles with improperly covered loads

Nearly three-fourths of litter comes from people consciously choosing to litter on Virginia’s roads

The impact of litter is both environmental and economic. Litter affects our quality of life, safety, economic development, and recruitment of businesses and families to the commonwealth. Virginia is for Lovers, Not Litter aims to remind drivers, passengers, and pedestrians that littering on roadways is unacceptable. Litter is detrimental to Virginia’s economy and unfair to future generations. The effort is designed to encourage Virginians and visitors to keep the commonwealth’s beautiful landscapes and roadways litter free, lovely and welcoming to all.

Environmental stewardship is a focus for VDOT across the commonwealth. The agency employs a comprehensive strategy for bettering the health and beauty of the state through Adopt-a-Highway, the new Beautify Virginia roadway sponsorships, Chesapeake Bay Watershed programs, and pollinator protection initiatives.