John R. Croslin, Sr.
Mr. John R. Croslin, Sr., 71 of Moseley, died August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Shirley; his two children: son, John Croslin Jr. (Victoria); daughter, Dr. Danielle Fisher (Mike); five grandchildren, Nathan Croslin, Joslyn Croslin, Justin Walters, Larrisa Fisher and Jade Fisher; four siblings, Dr. Artis Croslin (Dorothy), Aleasta Rainey (Devoil), Yyron Croslin (Teresa) and Letorious Croslin; one aunt, Iva Stalling; brothers and sisters in law, William Jones, Helen Stubbs (James), Frank Jones (Pauline) and Ann Davenport (Fred); other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home, Blackstone. Interment Greenview Cemetery. W.E. Hawkes & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Katherine “Dink” Kirby Armstrong
Katherine "Dink" Kirby Armstrong, 88 of Colonial Heights, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Mrs.