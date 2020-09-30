Gwendolyn Louise Edmonds Cradle
Gwendolyn Louise Edmonds Cradle, 64 of Victoria, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at VCU-MCV Hospital Richmond. A private graveside Celebration of Life service was held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12 Noon. CDC guidelines service under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home Kenbridge, VA. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com
