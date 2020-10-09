‘Clue’ play to be performed

The Southside Area Community Theater (SACT) will perform “​Clue: On Stage” the weekends of October 17 and 18 and 23,24, 25​ at the Kenbridge Community Center.

Show times are at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 23 and 24 and 3 p.m. Sunday Oct. 18 and 25.

Seating is limited and will be socially distanced. A livestream option is also available.

The play stars ​Michael Green and Allen Queen (Blackstone), Sandra Lowe (Crewe), Mya Lee (Burkeville), Patricia Mahaney and Maurice Ellis (Kenbridge), Pepe Pacheco (Bracey), Michelle Harris (South Hill), Alicia Washburn (Meredithville), Wendy Grimm and Michael Grimm (Gasburg), and Happy Mahaney (Richmond).

Tickets are available at www.sactgroup.com. Tickets are $10 for in-person shows and $15 for the livestream option. Tickets are available at the door but seating will not be reserved. Seats will be socially distanced.