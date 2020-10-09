October 9, 2020

Free debris pickup offered in Kenbridge

By Staff Report

Published 1:10 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

The Town of Kenbridge will offer free debris pickup the third full week of October.

This year it will be October 19-23.

Any debris placed by the road side will be picked up and hauled away for no expense to the home owner.  Normally there is a charge for any trip that we have to make to the landfill, but for the specified week only, it is free.

