Kenbridge to have Trunk or Treat

The Town of Kenbridge will once again sponsor Trunk or Treat in the Kenbridge Community Center Parking Lot on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Businesses, clubs and Individuals are encouraged to come out and decorate trunks and bring candy to hand out to the children. Set up can begin in the parking lot at 4:30 p.m.

Candy donations will also be accepted at Town Hall.

Town officials are asking that those participating in the event to adhere to the parking directions determined by officials and to social distance.

For additional information call (434) 676-2452.