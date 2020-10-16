LCPS looks for children in need of special services

Some children and youth are born with, or may acquire, physical and/or mental conditions which delay their normal growth and development and adversely affect their educational progress and performance.

Lunenburg County Public Schools maintains an active and continuing child find program designed to identify, locate and evaluate those children residing in Lunenburg County who are birth to age 21, inclusive, who are in need of special education and related services, including children who are highly mobile, such as migrant and homeless children, attend private school, including children who are home-instructed or home tutored, are suspected of being children with disabilities and in need of special education, even though they are advancing grade to grade, are under age 18 who are suspected of having a disability and in need special education and related services, and who are incarcerated in a regional or local jail in the area for 10 or more days.

Do you know a child who may be disabled or suspected of having a disability who is not receiving special services?

You may refer this child to the school principal in their attendance zone, or call or write to: Department of Special Education Director of Special Education Post Office Box 710 Kenbridge, Virginia 23944 (434) 676-2467 ext. 2526.