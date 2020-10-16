Officials: County is at high risk

Lunenburg County Public School (LCPS) is closing in on the end of its first nine weeks of virtual learning, and currently, no in-person start date has been set.

“We will be looking at the data and recommendations from the Piedmont Health Department to make decisions for Lunenburg County Public Schools,” Superintendent Charles Berkley, Jr. said.

According to an announcement to parents on Friday, Oct. 10, LCPS said data is showing Lunenburg County is at high risk for transmission of COVID-19.

According to the Virginia Department of Health in one week from Monday, Oct. 5, to Monday, Oct. 12, Lunenburg has reported nine new cases of the virus.

The school system was set to open to in-person learning on Aug. 24, but an increasing number of COVID-19 cases caused school officials to move to virtual learning.

“Our top priority continues to be the safety of our students and staff,” Berkley said. “It is our desire to come back to in-person learning when the data indicates that it is safe. We are all in this together and there is nothing that we want more than for our children to succeed.”

To help students who may be struggling with virtual learning and lacking in internet capabilities, LCPS is now providing two new opportunities.

According to Berkley, teachers may now schedule appointments for up to five students at a time in order to assist with instruction. An internet café has also been set up at Lunenburg Middle School and Central High School for students.

“Students desiring to attend the internet café must make an appointment with the school, and safety protocols will be followed, including wearing a mask and social distancing,” Berkley said.