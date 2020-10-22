October 23, 2020

  • 75°
The William Taylor Chapter of the DAR loads donations to help with the “Soldiers Of Mercy” project in the Blackstone area: Shown loading members’ donations for transport to the housing site are (from left) Joyce Green of Alberta, Chapter Regent Linda Bagley of Kenbridge, and Betty Winn of Alberta.

DAR helps mission workers

By Staff Report

Published 2:38 am Thursday, October 22, 2020

Across America, the Daughters of the American Revolution stress chapter participation in a National Day of Service each fall.

The William Taylor Chapter learned that Hands On Missions from North Carolina was traveling to Blackstone to join with Soldiers of Mercy Ministry  to build three wheelchair ramps, do needed home repairs and yard work for veterans and others impacted by COVID.

The chapter collected paper goods, snack items, water, Gatorade, breakfast items, and disinfectant wipes to stock the house where some of the workers would be staying during the project time.

The DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to preserving America history and promoting patriotism.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events