Don’t leave out Jesus

When I lived in New York, the church I was attending had a Christmas committee and they asked me to participate in their gift-giving program.

I was supposed to buy a gift anonymously for someone and someone was supposed to buy one anonymously for me. I was happy to participate because it sounded like fun.

The day of the exchange I was excited because I love gift giving and gift receiving. Every time someone’s name was called we all “oooohed” and “aaaahhed” about their present. I waited patiently as one by one everyone received their gift. When it was over, my name was never called and I didn’t receive a gift. The committee chairwoman came to me and said I’m so sorry, we forgot to put your name in to receive a gift.

I was disappointed and hurt, how could they enter my name to give and not to receive. The gift exchange was minor and yet my feelings were so hurt because I was forgotten. Can you imagine how Jesus, who does so much for us each and every day must feel when we forget Him? When Jesus blesses us every day with countless wonders, when He loves on us unconditionally. How it must hurt Him when we do not have time to spend with Him. He probably says to himself, “I do everything for you, yet you don’t have time to listen, to hear what I have to say. It does not take long, a minute or two to let me know how you feel and what is going on with you. I have given you everything trying to get your love, I died on the cross for you so that it will make it easier for you to come to me when you die and yet you turn away from me.”

Today, let’s take time out to thank Jesus for His grace and His mercies. To acknowledge Him in all our ways. To just say Lord I love you and I know that all the wondrous things you do for me is because you love me. You are not forgotten Lord. Let’s just open our hearts and our arms today and welcome Him in. Jesus said knock and the door shall be open.

Lord Jesus, this morning I am knocking. I am coming to you with a humble heart and saying Father please forgive me for the times I forget about you. Please forgive me for the times I take you for granted. Please forgive me because you have been the main source of light in my light and yet at times I have turned away.

Deuteronomy 8:11-14 says, “But that is the time to be careful! Beware that in your plenty you do not forget the Lord your God and disobey his commands, regulations, and decrees that I am giving you today. For when you have become full and prosperous and have built fine homes to live in, and when your flocks and herds have become very large and your silver and gold have multiplied along with everything else, be careful! Do not become proud at that time and forget the Lord your God, who rescued you from slavery in the land of Egypt.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.