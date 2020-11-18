Victoria Christmas parade canceled

Victoria joined a growing list of Virginia towns canceling Christmas parades following a statewide surge in coronavirus cases.

The parade, originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4 was canceled by town officials due to the recently tightened coronavirus restrictions in Virginia limiting crowd size and also due to a low number of entries in the parade.

Farmville also recently canceled its parade as has Waynesboro, Berryville and Marion. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has also been canceled this year due to the pandemic.