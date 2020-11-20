Kenbridge alerts motorists to road issues

The Town of Kenbridge is dealing with two spots for potential traffic issues Friday.

At the corner of South Commerce and West 6th Avenue, a pole has been broken off by a large truck. Anyone with information on this incident please call the Kenbridge Police Department at 676-2453, or Town Hall at 6736-2452.

On South Broad Street, workers are in the roadway completing some parts of our sewer upgrade on that end of town.

Crews will be working in those areas Friday. The town asks that motorists please be mindful and watch for workers in the roadways.