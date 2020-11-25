Letter – Hardy Road project is unneccessary

To The Editor:

I am writing to inform the citizens of Lunenburg of a project by VDOT known as the Hardy Road Curve Realignment Project.

The improvements to Route 675 (Hardy Rd.) will realign the curve located 0.3 miles south of the intersection of Route 4 0(Lunenburg County Road.) and Route 49 (Courthouse Road). The Board of Supervisors approved the project siting there had been numerous accidents at this location.

There have been some accidents, but these accidents have all been single-car accidents. The cause of all these accidents have been related to speed, driving under the influence or both. It has been quite some time since there has been an accident at that location.

It’s important to note that since the Board of Supervisors let Container First Services take over the landfill the traffic on Hardy Rd. has increased exponentially due to the overwhelming amount of trash trucks using Hardy Road to get to the landfill. Realigning the curve on Hardy Road did not become a priority until all the trash trucks started accessing it.

I want the public to be informed because this is an unnecessary multi-million dollar project funded by the taxpayers. According to Thomas Kendrick, project manager with the VDOT, once this project begins, Hardy Road will be totally closed for six months during the construction.

This would affect a lot of people who use this road on a daily basis.

If you have any questions or concerns about this project you should contact Kendrick at (804 )609-5281.

Robert Foley

Lunenburg