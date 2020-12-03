Don’t forget the guest of honor this Christmas

The season of Advent began this past Sunday, Nov. 29.

The idea of advent began as a countdown for Christmas. Let’s be honest for a second, folks, we don’t read anywhere in scripture about advent candles. We also don’t read about the Christmas holiday nor decorating or any of the items we have grown to love this time of year. As followers of Jesus, every day should be Christmas.

We celebrate not only His birth but His life, His teachings, His death and resurrection. Jesus is not only the reason for the season. He is the reason for life. Come on! Woo! Preach!

A post on social media recently grabbed attention and caused some to humbly stop and pray. The post stated: These “Christmas” commercials got me thinking, “Why is Christmas the only birthday people celebrate, but don’t invite the guest of honor?” Woah. Wow. Ouch.

With advent beginning this past week with the candle of hope, where the prophets looked forward with great hope the coming of Christ. With coming Sundays of advent being celebrated in themes of love, joy, and peace. With the fifth candle for Christmas Eve/Day being the reason we are here and for whom this celebration is all about, Christ, stop for a second and think about your upcoming plans. Think about all the parties, family gatherings, work events, community items, church things and more planned out.

As sad as it is for our hearts to know that most traditions within our community are being postponed or canceled such as parades, big events, community gatherings, some of the live services or live nativities, etc., maybe instead of getting upset and irritated, maybe…just maybe…this can be used for good.

Maybe we have become so hung up in our traditions and comfort zones that we have missed the guest of honor. Maybe we plan and plan and plan and shop and shop and shop and stress and cook and eat and on and on and on so much that we miss more than we should be taking in.

With all your plans for the weeks to come during this advent countdown season, how much of your plans involve and are focused on the guest of honor?

It has been suggested to read the gospel of Luke during the month of December, that starting on December 1 with Luke 1 and read a chapter a day leads us through Christmas Eve and we awaken on Christmas Day having read the Luke account of the life of our all-In-all. Try this. Maybe this will keep our focus not on ribbons and tags, gifts or bags, but on the true guest of honor.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.