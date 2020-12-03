Pain management seminar planned

The Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation continues to host a series of free webinars aimed at topics of interest for breast cancer patients, survivors, and their caregivers.

Cancer doesn’t stop during a pandemic, and cancer education and screenings shouldn’t stop either. VBCF stands strong in its mission to educate, advocate, and eradicate breast cancer through these discussions for our community.

Dr. Terel Newton will provide guidance on types of cannabis compounds that can be helpful for the various side effects of breast cancer treatment. Newton is a board-certified anesthesiologist, regenerative medicine consultant, and medical cannabis and pain specialist.

The webinar will be held live via Zoom Thursday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm, with a recording of the session to follow. Learn more and register online at https://www.vbcf.org/webinars/.

Newton began his work with medical cannabis recommendations in Vermont back in 2011, and has been based in Florida since 2015. He specializes in trauma and injury patient evaluations, uncovering missed diagnoses, pre-anesthetic/pre-surgical evaluations, and advanced techniques in Interventional Pain Management.