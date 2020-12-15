Jean Frances French Davis, devoted wife and mother passed away peacefully on Nov. 22 surrounded by family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years Howard F. Davis, Sr. and son, Andrew Wesley Davis. A native of Brunswick County, she was the daughter of Blanche Gibson Cobb and Zach L. French. Jean’s passion was her love and care for her family. She was a loving and supportive mother, grandmother and aunt. Jean and Howard raised their four children in Kenbridge where she served as Adult Leader for Girl Scout Cadette Troop 198 and as a Cub Scout Leader. The Davis’s owned and operated Howard F. Davis Construction Company and later Southside Auto Service located in Kenbridge. In the 1990’s, they relocated to South Hill and then to Mechanicsville to be closer to family. Jean is survived by her son Howard, Jr. (Sue); daughters Mary Kay (Everett) and Nancy; grandsons Ben and Josh (Susan) Winn, and Tom and Joe Davis; great-grandchildren Duncan, Genevieve, Eleanor, Liam and River Winn; and many nieces and nephews. Donations in her honor may be made to the Patrick Henry Family Services, Brookneal, VA www.patrickhenry.org or the American Cancer Society.