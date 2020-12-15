Rosa Lee Glidewell, 96 of Victoria, joined her husband, Robert Percy Glidewell, Sr., her daughter, Shirley Ann Glidewell and her son, Robert Percy Glidewell, Jr. in Heaven on Dec. 12. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kristy Lee Nunnally (Brandon); numerous nieces, nephews and devoted friend, Bobby Zava. She was a member of the Victoria Christian Church. Her body will lie in state Thursday, Dec. 17 from Noon until 6 p.m. at the Staples Funeral Home in Victoria. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Maury Street Cemetery, Richmond. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Christian Church.