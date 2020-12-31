First Thessalonians 5:16-18 says, “Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.”

When I woke up this morning, I sat up in bed and thanked God for waking me up to see a new day. I thanked God for my family and I thanked God for giving me another opportunity at this beautiful thing called life.

The Bible says in all things give thanks and that is what I did. I went into the bathroom took a shower, the water was nice and hot and I gave thanks. I brushed my teeth and gave thanks for toothpaste. I went into the kitchen to make breakfast and was so thankful there was food to eat.

When I was younger I hated washing dishes, but as an adult, I don’t mind it at all. When I wash dishes, I just think about the wonders of God and how blessed I am. I look out my kitchen window and admire all the beauty around me. I find comfort standing at the window knowing God created such a magnificent view.

When I walk outside I notice the beauty all around me. I notice the trees swaying in the breeze, children laughing, dogs barking, and the birds singing. What more can you ask for?

Take a look around, notice the beauty, the joy in the little things and give thanks. There’s so many reasons to give thanks, but if you can’t think of one then look in the mirror. You were blessed with another day. Be thankful and make the most out of it.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.