Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Hudson, 81 of Victoria, started building in Heaven on Dec. 28. He was the son of the late Wilson R. Hudson and Betty Abernathy Hudson and brother of the late Gordon T. “Tommy” Hudson. He is survived by his wife Anne O. Hudson; his son, Randy Hudson; daughter, Kim H. Springer (Bob); 3 grandchildren, Chad, Erik and Sara and 6 great-grandchildren, Alex, Robert, Reed, Paige, Evan and Lily; his sister Alease H. Yeatts and his brother, Dennis Hudson (Jackie). Woody retired as a superintendent for Kenbridge Construction Company after 53 years of service. His many accomplishments included the Yorktown Victory Center, Chesterfield Courthouse, Lunenburg Correctional Center and the remodeling/renovation of the old Kenbridge High School. He was a member and former deacon of Victoria Baptist Church. He enjoyed being around family especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Juanita Hayes, Judy Freeman, Portia Jones, Katie Hite and the staff of Heritage Hall in Blackstone for their love and dedicated care. Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Baptist Church.