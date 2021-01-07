VCU tightens visitation policy
As COVID-19 cases increase across Central Virginia, VCU Health is updating its visitation policy at VCU Medical Center to further protect patients, visitors and health care workers.
Beginning Friday, Jan. 8, all in-person visits to hospitalized adult patients are suspended. This temporary, full visitor restriction policy is designed to keep team members, patients and community safe.
Exceptions include:
- Labor and Delivery and Mother and Infant units –
One adult support person permitted per patient for the duration of the patient’s hospital stay. Professional doulas are permitted and are not included in the visitor count.
- Pediatric patients in all units –
Two adult visitors, 18 years or older, permitted per patient. Only one visitor can stay overnight.
- Patients at the end of life –
The number of visitors will be determined by the patient’s care team.
