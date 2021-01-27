Nancy Ingram Bridgeforth, age 79, of Southern Pines, went to be with the Lord Jan. 6. She passed away from complications of Covid-19.

Nancy was born May 3, 1941 and grew up in Parkton, North Carolina on her family’s blueberry farm. She was Miss Parkton 1958, graduated from Parkton High School and attended Flora MacDonald College. She called Kenbridge and later Lumberton, North Carolina home for a number of years, before settling at St. Joseph’s of the Pines in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Nana to her grandchildren, Miss Nancy to her friends and Nancy “B” to those who appreciated her art, she was known for her creativity and enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, coloring and cake decorating. She was also a legendary bingo player, taking her winnings to buy treasures for those she loved.

Her sense of humor, impish grin and eternal optimism touched everyone she met.

Nancy was preceded in death by her father, John Ingram; her mother, Diana Rhodes Ingram; sister, Sarah Rebecca Ingram and brother, Millard Dixon Ingram.

She is survived by her two children, William Reinecke (Shelley) of Charleston, South Carolina and her daughter Leigh Reinecke Strinsky of Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, Isabel, John, Caroline and Callie, who were her pride and joy; one sister, Elsie Faye Ingram Cameron of Laurinburg and three brothers, James Benjamin Ingram, Jr. (Jean) of Oxford, John Marion Ingram of Parkton and Thomas Lee Ingram of Angier.

A private burial ceremony will take place at the family plot in Alloway Cemetery in Red Springs, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers or a memorial, please take a moment for a random act of kindness or help someone in need in her honor.