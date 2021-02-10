KES honor roll announced
Kenbridge Elementary School has announced its honor roll students for the second nine-week grading period of the school year.
Fifth Grade
Gold Honor Roll: Kristen Abernathy, Beckett Clarke, Amber Fitts, Audrey Hite and Gage Parks.
Silver Honor Roll: Trenton Ashley, Aspen Bishop, Khloe Callis, Kenlie Hancock, Alijah Mears and Madison Snead.
Fourth Grade
Gold Honor Roll: Michael Elliott, Kloe Figgatt, Shelby Gee, Jane Hooton, Jacey Phillips, Anna Shell, Laila Shell, Josiah Webb, and DaMariye Woods.
Silver Honor Roll: Kevyn Bautista-Escobar, Colt Camp, Christopher Lewis Jr., Kylie Long, D’Ziya Ragsdale, Allannah Townsend and Emilee Walker.
Third Grade
Gold Honor Roll: Samuel Argro, Kalani Blackwell, Micheal Previtire, Emily Price, Nathaniel Thompson, Khalil J-Mari White, Charlotte Wilson, Aiden Wingold and Dawson Womack.
Silver Honor Roll: Addison Ard, Nickolas Burdge, Naeli Coronel-Leon, Ah’Mir Crowley,
Deacon Durham, Emma Griffin, Jonathan Hite Jr, Izaiah Ivey, Abigail Jeter, Kyla Johnson, Riley Kirk, James Levine III, Franco Olmeda Vazquez, Logan Smith and Dhamoni Woods.
Second Grade
Gold Honor Roll: Addison Ashworth, Judd Bolter, Briana Bruneau, Jaidyn Burdge, Wyatt Camp, Zephen Dunnavant, Tracey Edmonds, Emily Gabriel-Reynoso, Christian Key, Artavius Lewis Jr., Aiden McKeaney, Travis Meadows Jr., Michael Morgan Jr., Maxwell Parrish, DaMirah Woods and Dailyn Worsham.
Silver Honor Roll: Kasey Aguilera-Santiago, Mariana Alonzo, King Baskerville, Joshua Branch, Dahmir Coles, Melanie Cruz, Jayshawn Harrison, Julius Harrison, Ariadna Hernandez Leon, Ary Joplin, Marcos Mendoza Leon, Adma Perez, Ashley Ramirez-Sandoval, Nicholas Rhodes Jr., Ja’Bari Smith, Jocelyn Tomas, and Leo Witty.
First Grade
Gold Honor Roll: Karla Alonso, Gracie Ard, Josiah Argro, Abbigail Atkins, Haskins Bacon, Mason Burdge, Tajayla Crowley, Rosemary Diaz, Madison Elliott, Ava Ellis, My’anna Harris, Lyla Jeter, Kyler Johnston-Leavell, William Joyner, Jakenzie Keaton, Jamel Lee Jr., Sydnee Lockamy, Oakley Overby, Jeremias Perez Mendez, Brayan Perez-Perez, Hanna Pineda, Matthew Quinn, Beautiful Randall, Triton Redford, Emily Richards, Amy Simon Ramirez, Demsi Simon Ramirez, Noah Simon, Kinlee Smith, Gunner Snead, Jasmine Spence, Jahmari Stith, Alana Walker, Gabriel Wallace and Miles Witty.
Silver Honor Roll: Austin Blalock, Bryson Button, Aiden Elmore, Nadeem Fields, Ja’mal Green Jr., Alexis Palacios Hernandez, Yaxon Perez-Simon, Bentley Rabba, Ania Rainey and Eriberta Vuelvas-McReynolds.
