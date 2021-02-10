February 11, 2021

Mary E. Neblett

By Staff Report

Published 9:45 am Wednesday, February 10, 2021

The family of Mary E. Neblett announces she departed this life to be with the Lord on Jan. 30 at Manor Care Assistant Living in Richmond. She was born Mar. 16, 1925 in Petersburg. Hawkes Funeral Home will be in charge of funeral arrangements.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at Tussekiah Baptist Church, Lunenburg.

