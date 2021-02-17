Charlotte Hawkins Overton, 91 of Victoria, joined her husband, Perry Charles “PC” Overton in Heaven on Feb. 11.

She is survived by her daughters, Carol O. Lewis (Mike) of Chester, Sandra O. Tomlinson (Claude) of Victoria, Debbie O. Reynolds (Steve) of Chesterfield, Wanda O. Whittaker (Buddy) of Victoria and Cindy O. Foley (Bob) of Lunenburg; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

She was born Feb. 28, 1929 in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School. She was a member of the Victoria Baptist Church, VFW Post 9954 Ladies Auxiliary and retired from the cafeteria of Victoria Elementary School. She loved country music, dancing and spending time with family and friends.

Graveside funeral services will be held 11 A.M. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Tussekiah Baptist Church, Meherrin, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, VA 23974