Sheila Lacks Joyner, 47 of Victoria, went to be with the angels on Feb.3.

She is survived by her son, Dylan McKinely Jordan; her fiancé, Hugh Womack; her parents, Bernard G. and Gladys H. Lacks; two brothers, Eddie G. Lacks and Thomas B. “Tommy” Lacks; paternal grandmother, Ophelia P. Lacks and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Sheila was a 1991 graduate of Central High School. She enjoyed arts and crafts and hanging out with family and friends. She loved all her nieces and nephews and all babies.

Graveside services were held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7 at the Lack’s Family Cemetery, 4452 Poorhouse Road, Victoria, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: Victoria Church of God, 1606 Norfolk Avenue, Victoria, VA 23974

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.