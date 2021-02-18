Service above self: Thompson gives back to community

Bernice Thompson was recently named the 2020 Citizen of the Year by the Lunenburg County Chamber of Commerce, but the work she does for others and her community started long ago.

“My parents raised me to be community minded,” Thompson said. “Lunenburg is the only place I have lived, so why not support the community.”

Thompson said she was surprised but honored to have been named Citizen of the Year.

When she is not working at Kenbridge Oil Company, where she serves as office manager, Thompson can be found at the Victoria Fire and Rescue, where she is an active EMS provider and serves as assistant treasurer.

“Bernice is a true asset to the department,” said Victoria Fire and Rescue Chief Rodney Newton. “She is a faithful member of our organization and cares deeply for the needs of the citizens of our county.”

Thompson is also active in the Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce, where she has served over the years in many capacities such as treasurer, secretary, chairman of the ribbon cuttings for new businesses, and chairperson of the Business and Citizen of the Year awards.

Thompson is active in Kenbridge Christian Church where she is a Sunday School teacher and chairman of the flower committee.

Pastor J. Cameron Bailey nominated Thompson for the 2020 Citizen of the year Award.

“While some folks are nominated for the kindness shown a few times or for demonstrating citizenship on special occasions, Bernice Thompson’s constant life screams love and service to our fine county and community,” Bailey said.

Bailey said Thompson is always giving of her time and sacrificing in order to make sure others around her are cared for.

“Even while this year alone and season of life has been her hardest, she has never stopped serving,” Bailey said.