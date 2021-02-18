Southern Dominion donates masks

Lunenburg Medical Center recently donated 1,000 youth masks to Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) to help students prepare to return to school in a hybrid learning mode Monday, Feb. 22. Pictured are, from left, Meri Page Spencer with LCPS accepting the donation from Director of Nursing Ginny Short and CEO and CFO Jill Seamans with Southern Dominion Health System’s Lunenburg Medical Center.