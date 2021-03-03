Langdon Dennis Dawson, 89 of Kenbridge, joined his family in Heaven on Feb. 22. He was the son of the late Willie Lewis Dawson and Myrtle Shelton Dawson; former husband of the late Faye Ragsdale Dawson and brother of the late, Frank Dawson, Howard Dawson and Carroll Wilson.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela “Angie” Dawson Harris; his grandchildren, Heather Barton and Christopher Barton (Analeigh); four great-grandchildren, Allana, Amyah, Christian and Elijah; three sisters, Peggy Blalock (Carl), Shirley Osterbind and Nancy Tanner and one brother, Willie Dawson (Terrie).

Langdon was a retired bulldozer operator. He enjoyed the outdoors. He loved training dogs, hunting (Turkey especially), fishing, gardening and raising birds.

Graveside funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Kenbridge Fire Department, P.O. Box 556, Kenbridge.