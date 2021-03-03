Linda Nelson Ramsey, 73 of Victoria, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 27. She was the widow of Robert Clarence Ramsey, Sr. She was born Jan. 6, 1948, daughter of the late Buford Milton Nelson and Dorothy Davidson Nelson.

She is survived by her daughter, L. Dare Simmons; her sons, Stephen Hankins (Christine) and Anthony Hankins (Paula); three grandsons, Ethan Hankins, Brent Hankins and Nathan Hankins and two sisters, Virginia “Kitty” Dunn (Hugh) and Joy Davis.

Linda was a member of the Victoria Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening and most of all cooking.

Graveside funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 4 at Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria, VA. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to Victoria Baptist Church, P.O. Box 911, Victoria, VA 23974

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria, in charge of arrangements.