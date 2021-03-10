March 10, 2021

School Meals Hero

By Staff Report

Published 3:41 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Claudia Daniel, Lunenburg County Public Schools food services coordinator, was presented with the School Meals Hero Award during the Monday, March 8 school board meeting. The award is sponsored by No Kid Hungry of Virginia.  School board members expressed their gratitude to Daniel for her tireless commitment to food access and educational equity.

