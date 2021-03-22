Chargers earn 34-16 victory over Raiders

Central High School’s varsity football team traveled to Amelia County High School on Monday evening, March 22, and used a strong run game to claim a 34-16 win.

Chargers junior running back NyJae Carter had a big game, helping set up scores with runs and also reaching the end zone himself more than once.

At halftime, the Chargers held onto a narrow 14-8 lead but grew that to as much as 20 points in the second half, definitively bouncing back from the 27-22 home loss they experienced against Nottoway High School on Friday, March 12.

Next, the Chargers (2-1) host Goochland High School (4-0) on Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m.

