Thomas Everett “Tommy” Cage, 73 of Lunenburg and Mecklenburg Counties went to be with the Lord on March 20 after a long illness with multiple sclerosis. He was the son of the late Thaddeus Wilson Cage and Sarah Thompson Cage.

He is survived by his daughter, Sarah Cage Barton; his sons, Todd Cage (Jasmine), Jeff Cage and Jarod Bolter; his grandchildren, Brittany, Brady, Aiden, Ben, Maci, Blake, Patrick, Abbie, Grace, Hope, Fallon, Hannah, Kayla and Riley; brothers, Henry Lee Cundiff and J.S. Cundiff and compassionate and loving caregiver of 18 years, Joyce Campbell. Tommy thought of her as a daughter and she thought of him as a father figure.

Tommy loved to be outside working. He enjoyed people and was a past-devoted member of Kenbridge Emergency Squad. He will always be remembered for his dancing, quick wit, being the entertainment in any room he was in and for his love of family.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 27 at 2 p.m. at Williams United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4670 Longview Road, Kenbridge, VA 23944. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Kenbridge Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 328, Kenbridge, VA 23944 or to: Families Embracing Autism Together, 1319 Union Mill Road, LaCrosse, VA 23950.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.