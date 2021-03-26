March 26, 2021

Salior’s Creek Park to host kite flying event Saturday

By Staff Report

Published 2:05 pm Friday, March 26, 2021

Sailor’s Creek Battlefield Historical State Park will host a kite-flying program Saturday, March 27, beginning at 1 p.m. at the historic Hillsman House location. Families of all ages are invited to take advantage of the sloping hillside, wide open fields and constant winds to fly a kite.

The program is free.  COVID-19 precautions, including face coverings and social-distancing, will be observed.  Also, should adverse weather conditions arise, the program is subject to cancellation.  For questions, contact the park at 804-561-7510.

