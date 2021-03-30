March 31, 2021

Bobbie Jean James

Bobbie Jean James, 68 of South Chesterfield, died March 19 at Canterbury Rehabilitation and Health Care.

A walk through viewing was held Thursday, March 25 in Family Room – A of Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CDC guidelines, facial masks and social distances followed. Internment was private. Service by Thomas Funeral Home. www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com

