Christine Elizabeth Gayles was born Oct. 4, 1962 in Brunswick County to Junious F. and Christine Hite Gayles.

She was educated in the public school system of Lunenburg County. Christiane was employed at Goodwill Store in Blackstone until her health began to fail.

She was granted her wings and departed this life into eternal life on Friday, March 19 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home in Blackstone. She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers.

She will be dearly missed and leaves to cherish her memories; her daughter, Latasha Gayles (Henry) of Plainfield, New Jersey; one brother, Frank Gayles of Richmond; a host of loving family members and friends too numerous to mention and two special devoted friends, Christine Widner and Valarie Harper.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Heritage Hall Nursing Home staff in Blackstone, Virginia for their thoughtfulness and care given to Christine Gayles while in their care. Also thank friends for your concern and love to her.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, March 24 2 p.m. in the S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Chapel, Kenbridge Internment was in the Rosebud Baptist Church Cemetery.

S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home served the family.