Sarah Edith “Lil Momma” Seamster, 84 of Victoria, joined her family in Heaven on March 23. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie James “Jim” Seamster and her sons, Danny Lee Seamster and Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Seamster.

She is survived by her sons, Roy “Moe” Seamster and James “Heavy” Seamster (June); her daughter, Liz Robinette all of Lunenburg; six grandchildren, Sarah Waltrip, Timmy Sheffield, Angie Williams, Robert Robinette, Michael Robinette and David Vaughan; 7 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Sarah loved reading her bible and spending time with her family.

Funeral services were held Saturday, March 27 at the Clarke Funeral Home in Kenbridge. Interment in the Lunenburg Trinity Church Cemetery, Lunenburg. Please consider memorial donations to Tussekiah Baptist Church, 3514 Crymes Road, Meherrin, VA 23954