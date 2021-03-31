Glenn Davis visits Kenbridge
Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Glenn Davis visited Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge Saturday, March 13. The breakfast talk with friends and other customers at breakfast centered around guns and Second Amendment rights. About 20 to 30 residents visited with Davis. Pictured, Davis is shown outside the restaurant with Lunenburg Board of Supervisors member Mike Hankins.
Tyler announces reelection bid
Delegate Roslyn Tyler, a democrat, recently announced her candidacy for reelection to the House of Delegates in the Nov. 2,... read more