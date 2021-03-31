April 1, 2021

Glenn Davis visits Kenbridge

By Staff Report

Published 5:32 pm Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor Glenn Davis visited Mildred’s Meals in Kenbridge Saturday, March 13. The breakfast talk with friends and other customers at breakfast centered around guns and Second Amendment rights. About 20 to 30 residents visited with Davis. Pictured, Davis is shown outside the restaurant with Lunenburg Board of Supervisors member Mike Hankins.

