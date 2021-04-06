Edward McKinley Wilson, the second of nine children was born Sept. 3, 1931 to Richard Lewis Wilson and Julia Rachael Neal Wilson of Lunenburg County.

Edward departed this life on March 31 at the home of his eldest daughter, following a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his siblings, Richard, Louise, Charles and Floyd.

As a child, Edward joined and was baptized at Bethany Baptist Church in Kenbridge. He was first educated in the Bethany School and later in the Lunenburg County Public Schools where he graduated with a high school diploma in 1951.

Edward drove the school bus after graduation until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1954. He served for 2 years (1954-1956) active duty as a Chemical Supply Specialist, stationed in Korea, where he was pictured at the 38th Parallel, the original boundary separating North and South Korea. He was honorably discharged in June 1962.

Edward worked with the Washington Gas Light Company in Washington, DC as a backhoe operator for 27 years and retired in 1987. He always had a strong work ethic and was recognized by the Transmission & Distribution Department for 9 consecutive years of perfect attendance.

After retirement, he indulged in his favorite past times fishing and planting his vegetable garden. For a while, he also picked up a new past time, watching Young & the Restless! He enjoyed spending time with his friends, in particular his buddy, the late Reverend Leroy Rhone. You rarely saw one without the other.

In June 1958, he married the love of his life, Virginia Claudette Ragsdale, and to this union 7 children were born. He and his wife provided a nurturing, stable and supportive home; giving their children the foundation they needed to be productive and successful in life.

Edward leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Cynthia (Theodore) Coleman of Victoria, Anthony Wilson of Kenbridge, Debra W. Price of Chicago, Illinois, Calvin (Crystal) Wilson of Tyler, Texas, Patrice (Leroy Jr.) Brite of Virginia Beach, Brian Wilson of Richmond and Jason (Devin) Wilson of Hampton; 14 grandchildren, Adrienne (Gia), Richard, Calvin Jr., Tataneisha, Alexandra, Kobie, Bradley (Genesis), Noble, Tiara, Aleah, Jaiden, Aiden, Amaia and Cameron; 2 great grandchildren, Tryston and Trynity; his siblings: Hersell of Kenbridge, Paul and Barbara of Baltimore, Maryland, Reverend Kermitt (Linda) of Randallstown, Maryland; brother-in-law, Sterling (Connie) Ragsdale of Washington, D.C.; a very special niece and caretaker, Lisa W. Briscoe of Kenbridge; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

Graveside service and internment took place Tuesday, April 6 at 2 p.m. in the Wilson Family Cemetery, Kenbridge.

S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home served the family.