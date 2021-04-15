Jesus has a plan for you

I am reading the 23rd Psalm at church Sunday. Do we really know what we are saying when we read the scriptures? Do we know that Jesus has a plan for our lives?

I remember when I lived in Virginia, we worked our whole life and I thought I had everything, but Jesus said, Mary, I have something new for you. I’m starting you in a new direction.

At first, the idea of leaving Virginia and starting over made me a little afraid, but Jesus said, “I have you don’t worry, I’m going to change your life,” he said. “I want you to be bold and not afraid of the things I tell you to write. You are my mouthpiece and the people will see and know me through your writing.”

Jesus put it in my mind that I am a motivational speaker and that I should speak to my pastor about it. My pastor was so happy and said I could help him go out and gave me Brackenville Nursing Home where before the virus, I spoke the first Saturday of every month.

Jesus not only wants to change my life, He wants to change yours as well. The changes may come a little at a time but they are coming. Sometimes change catches us by surprise and other times we are aware it, but either way be thankful for His blessing.

Psalm 23:6 – Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.