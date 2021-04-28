April 28, 2021

The following students were recently inducted into the National Honor Society at Kenston Forest School. Front row: (from left) Bailey Marshall, Madyson Clary, Schuyler Green, Maria Pack, Taylor Maione and Lauren Szafranski. Middle row: Mallory Barnes, Gracie Raiford, Gracie Gunn, Shelby Gunn, Olivia Jones and Walker Green. Back row: Lucas Malay-Olano, Jackson Reynolds, Thomas Inge and Jacob Stallard.

16 inducted into National Honor Society

By Staff Report

Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Kenston Forest School held its National Honor Society induction ceremony Thursday, April 21, at the school’s gymnasium.

The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them based on who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom. The following seniors were inducted:

  • Mallory Barnes, daughter of Frank and Lisa Barnes of Kenbridge
  • Thomas Inge, son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carole Inge of Front Royal
  • Lucas Malay-Olano, son of Joel and Elizabeth Malay-Olano
  • Maria Pack, daughter of Jesse and Kim Pack of Crewe

The following juniors were inducted:

  • Madyson Clary, daughter of Bryan and Kelly Clary of South Hill
  • Schuyler Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone
  • Walker Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone
  • Gracie Gunn, daughter of Ryan and Kelly Gunn of Blackstone
  • Shelby Gunn, daughter of Greg and Sabreena Gunn of Kenbridge
  • Olivia Jones, daughter of Peter Jones of Chesterfield and Allison Jones of Blackstone
  • Taylor Maione, daughter of Joe and Kelly Maione of McKenney
  • Bailey Marshall, daughter of Bobby and Tanya Marshall of Victoria
  • Gracie Raiford, daughter of Stephen and Amy Bright
  • Jackson Reynolds, son of Dr. Michael Reynolds and Dr. Lisa York of South Hill
  • Jacob Stallard, son of David and Noel Stallard of Blackstone
  • Lauren Szafranski, daughter of Kevin and Patricia Szafranski of Wilsons

Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors.  KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon addressed guests and the inductees.

