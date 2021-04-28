16 inducted into National Honor Society

Kenston Forest School held its National Honor Society induction ceremony Thursday, April 21, at the school’s gymnasium.

The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them based on who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom. The following seniors were inducted:

Mallory Barnes, daughter of Frank and Lisa Barnes of Kenbridge

Thomas Inge, son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carole Inge of Front Royal

Lucas Malay-Olano, son of Joel and Elizabeth Malay-Olano

Maria Pack, daughter of Jesse and Kim Pack of Crewe

The following juniors were inducted:

Madyson Clary, daughter of Bryan and Kelly Clary of South Hill

Schuyler Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone

Walker Green, daughter of Ben and Field Green of Blackstone

Gracie Gunn, daughter of Ryan and Kelly Gunn of Blackstone

Shelby Gunn, daughter of Greg and Sabreena Gunn of Kenbridge

Olivia Jones, daughter of Peter Jones of Chesterfield and Allison Jones of Blackstone

Taylor Maione, daughter of Joe and Kelly Maione of McKenney

Bailey Marshall, daughter of Bobby and Tanya Marshall of Victoria

Gracie Raiford, daughter of Stephen and Amy Bright

Jackson Reynolds, son of Dr. Michael Reynolds and Dr. Lisa York of South Hill

Jacob Stallard, son of David and Noel Stallard of Blackstone

Lauren Szafranski, daughter of Kevin and Patricia Szafranski of Wilsons

Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors. KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon addressed guests and the inductees.