Experience the love of Jesus

This morning, I imagined Jesus waking me by lovingly touching my hands and saying, “My child, it’s time to get up.”

The sun is shining brightly through my windows, and my birds, as usual, are sitting on my window sill looking into my room. I cry out to Him, “Thank You Lord for Your love.”

Jesus has given us all that we need in the Scriptures. In John 3:16 it says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

Jesus is telling us that He is not going to make us love Him, but He is hoping that we will choose to love Him because He has sacrificed so much for us. Jesus said whosoever believes in His words will be saved. There are two paths in the road. Jesus has given us a choice, but He is hopeful on the path we will take. When we come upon a path and do not know which way to go, Jesus said to ask Him, and He will show us the way.

John 3:17 says “For God sent not His Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through Him might be saved.” Jesus did not come to make our life harder, but He came to give us life with Him. He gave us a set of laws to follow, and when we take a wrong path, He is there if we ask. We have to ask Jesus for help when we need it. Jesus says the door is open, and all we have to do is enter. I am not saying by any means that once we give our lives to Jesus everything will be on easy street, just the opposite, but the greatest thing is we can count on Jesus coming to our rescue.

John 10:9 says, “I am the door; by me if any man enter in, he shall be saved, and shall go in and out, and find pasture.” Jesus is telling us He is the only way to get to Heaven, there is no other way. We cannot pay our way into heaven or talk our way into it, we can only get there by loving Jesus and keeping His commandments.

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you: saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Just look at the promises Jesus makes us.” He is thinking of how to give us the best that He has when we obey His commandments. He is always thinking of us and gives us so many blessing that we cannot count them all. The most important one of all is waking us up this morning.

Jesus is an awesome God that loves and protects us. What a joyous feeling knowing that we have someone who is always there for us regardless of what we are going to. I thank you Father for Your blessings and I am honored to be your child.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name