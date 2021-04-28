G3 program brings free community college opportunities

Governor Ralph Northam recently signed the “Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back” initiative, or “G3” program bill to provide $36 million annually, over the next two years, to make program-targeted, tuition-free community college possible for qualifying students.

“Thanks to our legislative leaders, we are going to remove the cost to a certificate or degree for jobs that are high in demand,” Virginia Community College System Chancellor Glenn Dubois said. “We wouldn’t be here without Gov. Northam’s campaign and promise.”

The G3 initiative aims to target key industries, from health care and information technology to skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education. Data shows that on average, participants in these high-demand degree programs can increase their wages by 60% upon program completion.

“Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) could not be more excited about this G3 initiative and what it can mean for so many in the southside region,” Dr. Quentin R. Johnson, president of SVCC, said. “This funding can open the door for career growth and the opportunity for students to receive the training needed for high paying, high-demand jobs.”

Any Virginia resident is eligible for G3 funding if they qualify for in-state tuition, have a total household income of less than or equal to 400% of the federal poverty level, are enrolled for a minimum of six credit hours, are enrolled in a designated G3 program and have applied for federal and/or state financial aid programs.

For a complete list of SVCC programs that qualify for G3 funding please visit southside.edu/G3.