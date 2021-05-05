Floyd Allen Thompson, 84 of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on May 2. He was born Jan. 14, 1937 in Lunenburg County to the late, Johnnie Brooks Thompson and Earcelle Crafton Thompson.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Linda Farmer Thompson; his sister, Phyllis T. Driggs; brothers, Kenneth Thompson (Neva), Cecil Thompson (Shelby), James Thompson (Sandy) and Bobby Thompson (Brenda); sister-n-law, Carolyn Trainham; brother-in-law, Donald Farmer (Joyce); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and many friends.

Floyd graduated from Kenbridge High School and served our country in the U. S. Army. He was a retired bus operator for GRTC.

Graveside funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria.

Please consider donations in Floyd’s memory to: Laurel Hill United Methodist Church, 402 our Road Victoria, VA 23974 or The Victoria Church of the Nazarene, P.O. Box 376, Victoria, VA 23974.

