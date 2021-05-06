May 7, 2021

  • 54°

House fire under investigation

By Staff Report

Published 2:42 pm Thursday, May 6, 2021

The Victoria Fire and Rescue and the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Poorhouse Road Sunday, May 2, at 5:29 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single-family home with heavy fire showing.

No occupants were at home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events