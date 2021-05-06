House fire under investigation
The Victoria Fire and Rescue and the Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 3600 block of Poorhouse Road Sunday, May 2, at 5:29 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a single-family home with heavy fire showing.
No occupants were at home at the time, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
