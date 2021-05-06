May is National Stroke Awareness month

A stroke happens when a clot or rupture interrupts blood flow to the brain. Without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells die. There are three types of stroke: Ischemic is caused by a clot, Hemorrhagic is caused by a rupture and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) or “mini stroke” is caused by a temporary blockage.

About one in four stroke survivors are at risk for another stroke. Fortunately, almost 80% of second clot-related strokes may be preventable. Managing high blood pressure and discussing medicines with your physician are two options. Aspirin is not appropriate for everyone, so be sure to talk to your doctor before you begin an aspirin regimen.

Learn the FAST warning signs:

F- Face Drooping

A -Arm Weakness

S -Speech Difficulty

T- Time to call 911

VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a Primary Stroke Center deemed by The Joint Commission and American Stroke Association. The quality of care they provide meets the unique and specialized needs of stroke patients.

VCU Health CMH also earned the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines®-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

Stroke Program Coordinator Lisa Smith, RN, BSN, CICU, said, “Our team has worked very hard to achieve these goals and we are so proud to meet these requirements to have better outcomes for our stroke patients.”