No injuries reported in accident
The Kenbridge Volunteer Fire Department responded to a single-car accident around 10:29 p.m. on Friday, May 7, on Nottoway Falls Road near Kenbridge Elementary School. The driver reportedly ran off the side of the road and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported. Dominion Power and Victoria Fire and Rescue also responded to the scene.
