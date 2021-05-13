KFS names king and queen

Kenston Forest School was unable to have a homecoming court and prom this school year, so KFS presented the Kenston Forest School Class of 2021 spring court and king and queen.

Thomas Inge, son of Tom Inge of McKenney and Carole Inge of Front Royal, was crowned king.

Molly Epperson, daughter of Root and Patty Epperson of Kenbridge, was crowned queen.