Paulette M. Gonzalez, 59 of Hyannis, Massachusetts, died May 11, at Cape Cod Hospital, Massachusetts.

A walk through viewing was held Friday, May 21, in Family Room A of Thomas Funeral Home, 11 – 7 p.m. A graveside Celebration of Life was held 1 p.m., Saturday, May 22 in the Gonzalez Family Cemetery, Meherrin.

Service was the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

