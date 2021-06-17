God will never trade you to another team

Have you ever felt you just weren’t good enough? Like you didn’t meet expectations?

Maybe you can identify with Harry Chiti. Chiti was the first player in MLB history to be traded, for himself.

On April 25, 1962, the New York Mets, needed a backup catcher. They traded the Indians for Chiti and a player to be named later. However, Chiti was sent back to the Indians on June 15 after just 15 games. The poor guy wasn’t what the Mets expected.

He was traded for himself.

This later happened with three other players: Dickie Noles, Brad Gulden, and John McDonald. Can you imagine being picked up by a team to only have the team give you right back?

Want to know how the story gets sadder for Harry Chiti? After being traded back to the Indians, he never actually played for them at the major league level. He was immediately sent to their farm team in Jacksonville for the next two seasons before retiring at the age of 30.

Sometimes we just don’t meet the standards or ideas people have set for us. Sometimes we just don’t perform as well as we had hoped. Sometimes we just aren’t good enough. That’s right depressing, ain’t it? Sheesh!

Please know this, you are loved, needed, appreciated. No matter what you are going through. 1- It could always be worse

2-It can always get better

3-Someone is struggling harder than you.

4-There is always someone willing to listen. You just need to be willing to go talk with them.

5-God is right where you are and he made you for a reason.

Whenever life starts to weigh you down and those thoughts of wondering if you’ll ever make it, or get things right. Remember the words from King David:,“I will praise You for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Your works are wonderful, I know that full well (Psalms 139:14, NIV).” David writes this Psalm as a reminder that God is everywhere all the time.

Feel like you may get traded? God’s right there waiting. Feel like the team your own doesn’t appreciate you or even want you anymore? God’s right there waiting. Feel like your marriage is struggling, the “kids” ain’t listening, the neighbors griping, your boss is nagging? God’s right there waiting.

And, please never forget this: the devil is trying to break you. The devil will attack your mind, your heart, your spirit in hopes of making you question and doubt God. He did this to Job (Job 1 and 2) and he will do it to you. Always remember, you are fearfully and wonderfully made, no matter what you’re going through.