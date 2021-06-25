Archery course planned at Twin Lakes

A course to teach the essentials of basic target archery will be held Saturday, June 26, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Twin Lakes State Park. The class will meet at The Spot Snack Bar.

The equipment is not suitable for children under the age of 10. Closed-toe shoes are required.

The cost is $5 per person or $4 per person for groups of four or more.

Guests must register with the park office at least an hour in advance of the program start time. Space is limited in order to maintain social distancing and spots are reserved on a first-come-first-serve basis.